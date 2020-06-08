Pogue, Barbara
1938 - 2020
Barbara Satterfield Pogue was born on February 5, 1938 in Middletown, Ohio and died on June 6, 2020 in Sunbury, Ohio at the age of 82 years old. Barb is predeceased by her parents Marion and Pauline Satterfield and sister, Faye and Brother-in-law Kent Martin. Barb is survived by her husband, Thomas S. Pogue; son E. Robert (Bob) Cain, Jr., his wife Heidi and younger son Colonel (retired) Daniel B. Cain. Barb is also survived by grandchildren, Jessica McCullough and Dillon Cain; stepchildren – Sheri Denney, Sondi Spurlock, Shaun Pogue, Shelly Fedako, Stefani Pogue, Shane Pogue and numerous step-grandchildren. There will be a public visitation at SCHOEDINGER Worthington, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, Ohio 43085 on Thursday, June 11th from 3PM-6PM. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks at all times in the building and only 50 people will be permitted in the building at a time to ensure the safety of all in attendance. A private funeral service will be held on Friday June 12th at 10AM which will be broadcast online at www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.