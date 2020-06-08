Barbara Pogue
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pogue, Barbara
1938 - 2020
Barbara Satterfield Pogue was born on February 5, 1938 in Middletown, Ohio and died on June 6, 2020 in Sunbury, Ohio at the age of 82 years old. Barb is predeceased by her parents Marion and Pauline Satterfield and sister, Faye and Brother-in-law Kent Martin. Barb is survived by her husband, Thomas S. Pogue; son E. Robert (Bob) Cain, Jr., his wife Heidi and younger son Colonel (retired) Daniel B. Cain. Barb is also survived by grandchildren, Jessica McCullough and Dillon Cain; stepchildren – Sheri Denney, Sondi Spurlock, Shaun Pogue, Shelly Fedako, Stefani Pogue, Shane Pogue and numerous step-grandchildren. There will be a public visitation at SCHOEDINGER Worthington, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, Ohio 43085 on Thursday, June 11th from 3PM-6PM. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks at all times in the building and only 50 people will be permitted in the building at a time to ensure the safety of all in attendance. A private funeral service will be held on Friday June 12th at 10AM which will be broadcast online at www.SCHOEDINGER.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved