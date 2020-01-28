|
Pulsfort, Barbara
Barbara Ann "Babs" Pulsfort (nee Clark), retired staff member of St Brigid of Kildare Parish in Dublin, OH, died peacefully in the company of her family on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at The Sanctuary at Tuttle Crossing in Dublin, OH. Preceded in death by her parents James O. "Bus" Clark and Anna Mae Clark (nee Muders). Beloved mother to Kimberly Ann Berry (Darrell), Jeffrey Clark Pulsfort (Aimee) and Michael Robert Pulsfort (Lisa). Dearest Nana to her little angels Emily Rebecca, Alec Jeffrey, Samuel Andrew, Trevor James, Carson James, and Madelyn Jewell. Also cousins and many nieces, nephews and friends. Babs was extremely proud to host her friends for cocktails and dinners, especially her neighbors, coworkers and her "5:00 Bunch". If you knew Babs, you were considered family. The family will receive friends on MONDAY from 4-7PM at ST. BRIGID OF KILDARE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7179 Avery Rd, Dublin, OH 43017 with Reception of the Body Prayer Service at 4pm MONDAY. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11am TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2020 at ST. BRIGID OF KILDARE CATHOLIC CHURCH with Monsignor Joseph M. Hendricks, Celebrant and other priests of the Columbus Diocese con-celebrating. A second visitation will take place in her original hometown of Bellevue, KY on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2020 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave, Bellevue, KY from 9-11AM with a brief Prayer Service immediately following. Burial will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, KY. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to St. Brigid of Kildare School Endowment Fund. Tidd Family Funeral Home, Dublin-Plain City Chapel, 9720 SR 161, Plain City, OH and Dobbling Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, KY will be serving the family. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020