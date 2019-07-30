|
|
Sears, Barbara R.
1950 - 2019
Barbara Ruth Sears, 69, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away July 29, 2019 at St. Ann's Hospital. Barb was born June 29, 1950 in Parma, Ohio to the late Francis and Ruth Kemer. While attending Valley Forge High School, she met a young man named Jim Sears and on February 8, 1969 accepted his hand in marriage. They enjoyed 50 years together. Barb waitressed throughout her life, a career she loved, and looked forward to annual trips to the Outer Banks and Florida. In addition to her husband Jim, Barb is also survived by two children, Sandi Aretino and Jeff (Niki) Sears; 3 grandchildren, Kathy Sears, Jonathan Sears and Nicholas Aretino and 2 honorary grandchildren, Kim and Kayleigh Meyer, who affectionately referred to her as "Grandma Boppie"; sister and best friend, Joanie (Al) Becker and their sons, Corey and Kyle; brothers-in-law, Dave (Sharon), Joe (Bonnie) and Rick Sears; and her beloved cat, Gypsy. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2pm Friday, August 2, 2019 (Visiting 12-2pm) at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019