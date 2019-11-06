|
Weaver, Barbara R.
1928 - 2019
Barbara R. Weaver, 91, of Delaware, passed away on November 6, 2019 at Willow Brook Christian Village in Delaware. A celebration of the life of Barbara Redding Weaver will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Schumacher Gallery located in the Blackmore Library on the campus of Capital University. Hours are 4-6:30 pm with a Nightingale White Rose Ceremony at 6 pm. To honor Barbara's life the family asks that memorial gifts be made to the School of Nursing at Capital University, the Columbus Zoo Partners In Conservation or Heartland Hospice. To read the full obituary and send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2019