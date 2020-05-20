Barbara Raglin
1946 - 2020
Barbara Dell Raglin, age 73. Sunrise September 3, 1946 and Sunset May 16, 2020. Private services Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Please wear a mask for service. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the RAGLIN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 20 to May 23, 2020.
