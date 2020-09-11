1/
Barbara Reoch
1940 - 2020
On September 10, 2020, Barbara "Barb" Jean Reoch, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away at the age of 80 years at St. Ann's Hospital. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 56 years, Lawrence (Larry) Reoch; children, Patricia (John) Thomas, Joyce (Shawn) Richardson, Eileen Stischok; grandchildren, Gillian Thomas, MacKenna and Marissa Stischok; step grandchildren, Kyle and Wade Stischok; grand fur babies, Chip and Sophie. Barbara was predeceased by her parents John and Mary Bonanno, sisters Joan and Marion Bonanno; fur babies: Fluffy, Daisy and Kerrick. Born in Passaic, New Jersey and raised in Brooklyn, New York, she was the valedictorian of her high school class and began working for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Manhattan, New York, after graduation from high school. She met the love of her life and best friend, Larry Reoch. They married in 1964. She was a 39-year resident of Westerville after moving to Ohio in 1981. She worked for and retired from the Ohio Education Association. She was very involved in her community as a volunteer. She volunteered for Nationwide Children's Hospital TWIG, the Westerville Citizen's Police Academy Alumni Association (WCPAAA), Community Auxiliary Resource Team (CART), Project Linus, and Inniswood Metro Gardens. Barbara was a woman of many passions. She loved sewing, gardening, and cooking, but most of all, she loved her family and grandchildren. She was a member of St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church, Westerville. At the family's request, a private family service will be held at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held at a date and place yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association in her memory. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Memories & Condolences
September 11, 2020
Eileen and family. We are so very sorry to hear of your loss. Our hearts break for you. May the many memories get you through this very difficult time. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Ken and Carolyn Bullock
Friend
