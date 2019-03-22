|
|
Routte, Barbara
1934 - 2019
Barbara Jean (McNair) Routte went to be with our Lord, Thursday March 21, 2019. Barbara was a beautiful loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She was loved by everyone and will forever hold a very special place in our heart. She is preceded in death by husbands, Richard Kellenbarger and Stanley Routte and her loving son Mike Kellenbarger. She is survived by daughters Brenda Hilyard and Deirdre Maxey; sisters Sandra Burton and Marsha Koster, 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and long time friend Dorothy Henning. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road Westerville, Tuesday 5-7 p.m. where service will follow at 7:00 p.m.. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019