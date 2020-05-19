Barbara Sauer
1937 - 2020
Sauer, Barbara
1937 - 2020
Barbara Ellen Sauer, age 82, Kalamazoo, MI, passed away Friday morning at the home of her son, Steve. She is survived by her sister, Vivian (Paul) Black; son, Steve Kuntzman and spouse, Howard Tejchma; stepsons, James (Lucinda) Sauer and Edwin (Laura) Sauer; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Barb's life will be held at First Congregational Church of Kalamazoo later this year. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Congregational Church's Hospitality Fund, 345 W. Michigan, Kalamazoo, MI 49007. To view Barbara's personalized web page, please visit https://www.langelands.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
May 16, 2020
I volunteered with Barb at the Loaves and Fishes food pantry and our crew have missed her since she had to give it up. We will also miss her at church. She kept participating as long as she could, and her smiling presence at the entry desk made people feel welcome. Her indomitable spirit is a loss to our church family. Steve and Howard, I am sad for your loss.
Pamela Rups
Friend
