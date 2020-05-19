Sauer, Barbara
1937 - 2020
Barbara Ellen Sauer, age 82, Kalamazoo, MI, passed away Friday morning at the home of her son, Steve. She is survived by her sister, Vivian (Paul) Black; son, Steve Kuntzman and spouse, Howard Tejchma; stepsons, James (Lucinda) Sauer and Edwin (Laura) Sauer; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Barb's life will be held at First Congregational Church of Kalamazoo later this year. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Congregational Church's Hospitality Fund, 345 W. Michigan, Kalamazoo, MI 49007. To view Barbara's personalized web page, please visit https://www.langelands.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020.