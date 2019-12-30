|
Scott, Barbara
1934 - 2019
Barbara L. Scott, age 85, was called home December 24, 2019. Survived by husband, Warren Scott, Jr., children; Frank Scales, Winfred (Alvina) Scott, and Darrick Scott, eight grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, siblings; Mildred Bacon and Leroy Scales, special adopted daughter; Iesha Hairston, special former daughter-in-law; Virginia Logan. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Life Celebration 11AM Friday, January 3, 2020 at Mt. Hermon Missionary Baptist Church, 2283 Sunbury Rd. Family will receive friends 10AM until time of service. Interment, Glen Rest Estates. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH., 614-444-1GOD (1463). ML Smoot,
Director.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2020