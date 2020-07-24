Scott, Wilson, Adler, Barbara

Barbara Scott, Wilson, Adler of Boca Raton, Fl., passed away July 15, 2020, formerly of Columbus and Dayton. She was the eldest of the three Wilson girls. Like her late beautiful sister Shirlie Levitin, she was the matriarch of her family. In Columbus, Ohio in her young, married years she served on many boards in the Jewish community. She was president of the Tifereth Israel Sisterhood and active at the Art Institute and the Columbus Symphony. In 1971 she embarked on a career in fashion. She was the buyer and manager of 3 boutiques. In 1979, she moved to Dayton, Ohio to become a buyer of women's fashions for a group of stores. While living in Dayton she married Dr. Stanley Scott. He died in 2000. She was a buyer for other large companies before retiring and moving to Florida, which was her dream. Barbara is survived by her 3 loving sons, Jeffrey Adler (Debbie), Barry Adler(Syd) and Craig Adler; 5 grandchildren, Rebecca (Andrew Warren), Amanda (Daniel Stuckey), Alexa (Charlie Morgan), Joshua Adler (Natalie), Stephanie Zelaya (Henry); and great grandchildren, Oliver Warren, Eva and Juliet Stuckey and Noah Zelaya. She is also survived by her loving youngest sister, Toby Crystal (the late Lester); and her nephews and nieces, Scott Schiff (Dianna), Todd Schiff, Mike Schiff (Patti), Lisa Spivak (Mark), Bradley Crystal, Alan Crystal (Marilyn) and Elizabeth Crystal. Barbara is also survived by her childhood friends, Estelle Blau of Canton, Ohio and Ethel Meizlish of Columbus. Memorial contributions may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store