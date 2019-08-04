Home

Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
1051 S. Waggoner Rd
Reynoldsburg, OH
1952 - 2019
Sharpe, Barbara
Barbara Jean (Czajka) Sharpe, age 67, of Pickerington, Ohio, passed away at home in the presence of her family on Thursday, August 1, 2019. A Columbus native, Barbara was born on April 20, 1952 to Frank and Julia (Kosmyna) Czajka. A 1970 graduate of Bishop Watterson High School, she began her career working for the corporate office of The Limited. Following her marriage and the birth of her children, she began her active membership at St. Pius X Catholic Church. In addition to her twenty years of service as a teacher's aide, she participated in the parish choir and helped the parish in various volunteer capacities. She is remembered for her quick wit and contagious sense of humor, which were matched only by her warm, loving dedication to her family, friends, and colleagues. She is survived by her husband of thirty-four years, Bill; siblings, Helen Czajka and Krystyna (Tom) Moroney; children, Michael (Rachel) Sharpe and Richard Sharpe; sister-in-law; brothers-in-law; several nieces and nephews. A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, August 7, from 5 to 8 PM, at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Thursday, August 8, at 10:30 AM, St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1051 S. Waggoner Rd, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. A burial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara's memory to either to Catholic Relief Services (www.crs.org) or to the (). Online condolences at www.pfeiferfuneral.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 5, 2019
