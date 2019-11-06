|
|
Shelton, Barbara
1940 - 2019
Barbara E. Shelton, age 79, passed away on November 6, 2019 after a courageous four year battle with Alzheimer's. She is preceded in death by her parents Betty and Richard Axford and her son Rick Howard. Barbara is survived by her devoted life partner of 30 years, Ron Taylor; step-son, Abe (Megan) Bartlett; brothers, James (Scarlett) Axford and Bill (Bonnie) Axford; grandchildren, Kristen Howard, Lindsey Lovel, Tyler, Kelsey, Alex, Miles and Luke "Taylor" Bartlett; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and her canine companion, Bart. Barb was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Barb was a member of Maple Grove United Methodist Church and was a long-time employee of Mitchell Allen Catalana and Boda Law Firm. She was also a volunteer at Dodd Hall. Barb was blessed with many wonderful friends over the years. She loved to read, play tennis and golf and take long lunches and formed many new and lasting friendships through these activities. Barb loved vacationing and especially a trip to Maui and another to Seattle to visit her granddaughter, Kristen. Barb had special groups of friends. She had her church buddies, her lunch buddies, her tennis and golf buddies, her work buddies, her book club buddies and not to forget she had her wine tasting buddies. Many of her friends fit into more than one category and you know who you are. The family will receive guests on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 1-3p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. The Memorial Service will begin at 3p.m. Pastor Patricia Wagner will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Barb's name can be made to the of Central Ohio or Mount Carmel Hospice. The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful care given by Mount Carmel Hospice and especially James Anderson.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 9, 2019