Shoemaker, Barbara

1937 - 2019

Barbara Ann Shoemaker, age 82, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Verona Shoemaker. Barbara was a lifelong resident of Columbus, OH where she was born and raised, and attended West HS, as well as The Ohio State University. She is survived by dear friends, Kathy Maser, Nancy Brown, Nancy Butts, Marie Riffe, Drucie and Ken Fallon, Jeanna McElroy, and Louis Borowicz. Barbara was a good friend to anyone she met and was loved by many. She worked as a Clerk for the Ohio Department of Taxation and retired in 1999. Barbara enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends. She loved horses, as well as her cats, and she had a great affinity for all animals. Visitation honoring Barbara will be at SCHOEDINEGR NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., Thursday, June 20, from 4-6 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, at Union Cemetery, 3349 Olentangy River Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cat Welfare of Columbus, Ohio in Barbara's name. To sign Barbara's online guestbook, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary