Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Smith Obituary
Smith, Barbara
1930 - 2019
Barbara Smith, 88, of Grove City, Ohio and graduate of West High School class of '48, passed away peacefully Friday, August 16, 2019 with her family by her side. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Thelma Vlna, sister, Charlene Baker and many dogs and grand-dogs. Barbara is survived by sons and daughters-in-law: Richie and Leslie Cohen-Smith, Robin Smith and Cynthia Wutchiett. Barbara was a curious and adventurous traveler and a friend to everyone she ever met. She had the world's most beautiful and omnipresent smile and was the greatest mother and mother-in-law any son or daughter-in-law could ever hope for. She will be missed, but remembered with love, by every heart she touched. "Don't cry because Barbara's life ended, instead, smile because Barbara's life happened." In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215. We welcome family and friends to join us Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 10 am - 12 pm with a service to celebrate Barbara's life directly following at 12 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City Ohio. Burial to follow at Galloway Cemetery, Galloway Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now