Smith, Barbara
1930 - 2019
Barbara Smith, 88, of Grove City, Ohio and graduate of West High School class of '48, passed away peacefully Friday, August 16, 2019 with her family by her side. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Thelma Vlna, sister, Charlene Baker and many dogs and grand-dogs. Barbara is survived by sons and daughters-in-law: Richie and Leslie Cohen-Smith, Robin Smith and Cynthia Wutchiett. Barbara was a curious and adventurous traveler and a friend to everyone she ever met. She had the world's most beautiful and omnipresent smile and was the greatest mother and mother-in-law any son or daughter-in-law could ever hope for. She will be missed, but remembered with love, by every heart she touched. "Don't cry because Barbara's life ended, instead, smile because Barbara's life happened." In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215. We welcome family and friends to join us Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 10 am - 12 pm with a service to celebrate Barbara's life directly following at 12 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City Ohio. Burial to follow at Galloway Cemetery, Galloway Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019