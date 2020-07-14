1/1
Barbara Smith Bain
Smith Bain, Barbara
Barbara A. Smith Bain, age 59. Survived by loving sons, Earl Robert Lattimore III and Demetrius Ameche Hall; other relatives and many friends. 10a.m.-12p.m. Public Visitation followed by 12p.m. Private Family Funeral Service, Friday, July 17, 2020, Central Seventh-day Adventist Church, 80 S. 18th St. A Caring Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1166 Parsons Ave. Director Lori Diaz; Full obituary, view video tribute, share sympathy expressions and order flowers at www.AMCobits.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Central Seventh-day Adventist Church
JUL
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Central Seventh-day Adventist Church,
Funeral services provided by
Affinity Memorial Chapel
1166 Parsons Ave
Columbus, OH 43206
614-427-1234
