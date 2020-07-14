Smith Bain, Barbara
Barbara A. Smith Bain, age 59. Survived by loving sons, Earl Robert Lattimore III and Demetrius Ameche Hall; other relatives and many friends. 10a.m.-12p.m. Public Visitation followed by 12p.m. Private Family Funeral Service, Friday, July 17, 2020, Central Seventh-day Adventist Church, 80 S. 18th St. A Caring Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1166 Parsons Ave. Director Lori Diaz; Full obituary, view video tribute, share sympathy expressions and order flowers at www.AMCobits.com