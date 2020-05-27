Or Copy this URL to Share

Smoot, Barbara

1945 - 2020

Barbara Smoot, age 74, was called home on May 21, 2020. Visitation 12PM and Funeral service 1PM Friday, May 29, 2020 in the Chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. Masks are REQUIRED to enter facility. ML Smoot, Director, 614-1GOD (1463).



