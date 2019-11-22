|
Snure-Beutel, Barbara
Barbara Snure-Beutel, loving matriarch and generous soul, passed away at home in Columbus, OH on Wednesday, November 20 from complications of a stubborn infection. Barbara "Grandma Barbie" was born in Minneapolis, MN on July 3, 1934 and graduated from Minnehaha Academy. She is preceded in death by her parents Art and Ruth (Carlson) Hanson, her first husband Frank Hamilton Snure III and her second husband Phil Beutel. She leaves behind a full family enriched by her love, spirit of fun, and dedication to her Lord. This includes her four children, Vicki (Steve) Boggs of Columbus, OH, Todd (Susan) Snure of Lacombe, LA, Linda (Ric) Lund of Westerville, OH and Karen (Jose) Diaz of Morgantown, WV; her grandchildren, Chris (Chelsea) Boggs, Tim (Katie) Boggs, Eric (Kaylyn) Lund, Mara Diaz (Owen Oesterling), Jacob Diaz, Helen Snure, Eva Snure and Marian Snure; 3 great grandchildren, Colton, Wyatt and Grace Boggs; and her brother, Larry (Barbara) Hanson of Rockford, IL. She included countless others as her children, grandchildren or other family whether related by blood or not. Barbara was an active and faithful member of Bethel Presbyterian Church in Columbus OH. She was passionate about loving children and helping them come to know God's love. A memorial service will be held at Bethel Presbyterian Church on December 7 with family visitation at 10am, service at 11:15am and a light lunch immediately following. Attendees can honor Barbara by wearing any color but black. In lieu of flowers, Barbara would have loved for you to remember her by contributing to the mission of Bethel Presbyterian Church (bethelatreed.com) or Columbus City Young Life (columbuscity.younglife.org).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 23, 2019