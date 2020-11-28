Speigle, Barbara "Barb"
1942 - 2020
Barbara "Barb" Lee Speigle, age 78, died in her home surrounded by her family on November 27, 2020 in Huntersville, NC after a courageous 7-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Barb was born on September 28, 1942 in Columbus, OH to her parents, Clark and Margaret Gibson. She graduated from Eastmoor High School in 1960. She married Michael Speigle in 1962. She was employed by Ohio Bell Telephone and AT&T for 30 years. The Speigle's moved to Huntersville in 1993. After moving to Huntersville, she worked for First Union/Wachovia Mortgage Company. Barb was a loving and supportive wife, mother, and grandmother. She had a love of angels and was known to always have guardian angel pins in her purse to gift to anyone she felt needed one. She loved nature and sitting on her deck watching all the activity that Mother Nature provided. She was active in Huntersville United Methodist Church for years volunteering in the food pantry and with vacation bible school. Barb and Mike enjoyed traveling all over the United States and cruising the Caribbean Sea. Barb is survived by her husband of 58 years, Michael; daughter, Cheryl Speigle (Andy Beachler) of Huntersville; daughter, Kerri (Joe) Fink of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren, Jacob and Karissa Fink; sisters, Marlene Gibson of Lancaster, OH; Diane Gibson of Galena, OH; and Carol Larimer of Fort Myers, FL; and many nieces/nephews and friends. She is proceeded in death by her parents and brothers, Donald and Dale Gibson. There are no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association
(https://www.alz.org/
) and Novant Health Hospice and Palliative Care (https://www.novanthealth.org/home/services/hospice
)