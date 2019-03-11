Steele, Barbara

Barbara Ann Steele's sunrise was August 17, 1927; her sunset was March 10, 2019, when Barbara left these earthly bonds to be with her husband George and other members of her family that preceded her in death. Her parents Roland and Margaret Simpson raised Barbara, with her younger sister Margaret Jane, in Youngstown, OH. She graduated from Rayen High School in 1945. She attended both Carnegie Institute of Technology and Youngstown State College, where at the latter, she received a degree in art and a minor in history. In 1948 she met the love of her life, George J. Steele. They married in 1950 at St Edwards Church in Youngstown, OH. Barbara and George had three children: Margaret Ann, George Edward, and Thomas Howard. Barbara shared her love of art and history with her children and enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, and raising her family and caring for its members. Her care included providing sustained support to her mother, mother–in-law, and husband for over most of her adult life. Her commitment was an exemplary example of her love and devotion. She had a quiet way about her but enjoyed a good story that would bring on a hardy laugh. With her husband of 59 years, they were devoted members of first St. Anthony and later St. Timothy parishes. Her husband, parents, and sister preceded her in death. Her children survive her, as well as their spouses, Margaret "Maggi" and Gordon Odell, George and Margaret "Peg" Steele, and Thomas and Debbie Steele. Four grandchildren, Laura Ann Roberts and her husband, Marc, Hilary Renee Jackson and her husband, Herb and Brennan and Andrew Steele also survive her. Four great grandsons also survive her, Sebastian and Felix Roberts and Jack and Everett Jackson. Her surviving extended family included six nephews and one niece and their families, as well Jenny and Jason Wiggins, daughters Jackie and Lucy, Emily and Don Gibson and their children, Donny, Josie, and Carter, and Eli and Grace Cowan. Friends may call Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2-4pm at the RUHHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, Ohio. A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11am at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1088 Thomas Lane, Columbus, Ohio. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Kobaker House, whose support comforted her as well as her family and friends during her final days. https://www.ohiohealth.com/locations/hospice/kobacker-house/ . Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary