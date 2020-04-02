|
|
Sutton, Barbara
1935 - 2020
Barbara J. Sutton, age 85, earned her heavenly wings on March 31, 2020, peacefully in her home surrounded by family. Born February 21, 1935 to the union of Benjamin Wesley and Fannie Mae Caldwell, who preceded her in death. Barbara was the eldest of four children born to this union. A graduate of Columbus East High School. She was employed by Ohio Bell and Smoot Construction. A long-standing member of Trinity Baptist Church for over 70 years and member of Eastern Star Electa Chapter #7 since 1977. Preceded in death by husband Sylvester E Sutton, siblings Benjamin J Caldwell and Juanita Caldwell, 6 brothers-in-law and 5 sisters-in-law. Left to cherish her memory, her only child, Kathleen M Stewart; 2 grandchildren, DaShon and Barbara Denise; 2 great-grandchildren, Jaden and Angel; brother, Robert L Caldwell Sr.; sister-in-law, Sylvia (Caldwell) Joab; several special nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends. Private Services have been entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To express condolences to Barbara's family, please visit her online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2020