Barbara Thompson
Thompson, Barbara
1934 - 2020
Barbara Thompson, age 85, born July 17, 1934 in Columbus, OH, went to be home with the Lord on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. A graduate of East High School, she was a member of Temple of Compassion Church and retired from OSU. Predeceased by husband Hershel Ray Thompson, mother Ovetta Munnerlyn, siblings Phyllis Smith and Theodore Brown, and close friend Barbara Smoot. Survived by children, Hershel Thompson, Jr., Elaine Robinson, Anthony (Raynetta) Thompson, Ernestine (Terry) Johnson, and Gregory Thompson; grandchildren, Sharon (Curtis) Ward, Chris Thompson, Eric Thompson, Donny (Misty) Thompson and Terri Ann (Charles) Stanford; a host of great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, other relatives and dear friends. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A private ceremony will follow. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate.
www.diehl-whittaker.com.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
