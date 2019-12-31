Home

Barbara Virgin


1949 - 2019
Barbara Virgin Obituary
Virgin, Barbara
1949 - 2019
Barbara Sue Virgin age 70, Monday, December 30, 2019 Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Born January 19, 1949. She was a longstanding member of CharismaLife Ministries who loved her church family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to cook for her family and being surrounded by her family. Survived by husband, James C. Virgin; children, James A. Virgin, Michael (Rachelle) Virgin, Elizabeth (Howard) Pemberton, William (Heather) Virgin; grandchildren, Lacey, Michael, Mitchell, Ella, Andrew, Chloe, Lilly, Alexander, James E., Jack and Joshua; sister, Sandra Faye Smith; brother, Calvin Collins, Jr.; other loving family and friends. Funeral service Thursday 1:00 PM CharismaLife Ministries 161 N. Hamilton Rd. Pastor David Swaggerty officiating. Entombment Lithopolis Cemetery. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 1, 2020
