|
|
Paul, Barbara Waite
1933 - 2020
Barbara Waite Paul, age 86, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was born on May 26, 1933 to the late Cpt. Lawrence Albert Waite and Hilda Slaiger Waite. She is preceded in death by her siblings Lt. Dorothy Waite Steele and Colonel Larry Waite, Jr. Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Dr. William Teachnor Paul; son, Jim Paul; daughters, Martha (John) Schwartz, Catherine (Gilbert) Urcheck, Anne (Patric) McLaughlin; grandchildren, Amanda Laddie, William, Daniel and Leland Schwartz, Jared and Jacob Urcheck, Aidan and Elizabeth McLaughlin; sisters, Paula (Frank) Roberts and Judy (Louis) Freeman; and many nieces and nephews. Barbara graduated from The Ohio State University in 1955, and met Bill in 1956. They married on June 15, 1957 in Newport, RI., where he served as a Lieutenant in the Navy Medical Corps. They spent their honeymoon in the Adirondacks, where they would eventually buy a camp and create lifelong memories on First Bisby Lake. Barbara loved the great outdoors, playing tennis, and had a passion for gardening. She created beautiful gardens wherever she lived and had "a garden in every window" in her apartment. Barbara formally served as a docent at the Columbus Museum of Art, as a member of the Junior League of Columbus, and was an active member of Twig Two Nationwide Children's Hospital, the Rocky Fork Hunt and Country Club, The Adirondack League Club, and St. Alban's Episcopal Church. Special thanks to Doctor David Carbone and his team at The James Thoracic Oncology Center, for their compassionate and loving care. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 5-7 PM at SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN Funeral Home, 229 E. State Street, Columbus, OH 43215. A Memorial Service will follow on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 335 S. Drexel Ave, Bexley, OH 43209. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The James Comprehensive Cancer Center, 300 W. 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 or the . Visit www.schoedinger.com to view Barbara's memorial video and extend condolences to her family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020