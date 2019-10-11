|
Walker, Barbara
Barbara R Walker, age 79, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Family will receive friends Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 11am until time of service at 12pm at New Salem Baptist Church, 2956 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43224. Interment Evergreen Burial Park. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614) 947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 14, 2019