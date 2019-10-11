Home

POWERED BY

Services
White's Funeral Home & Cremation
867 S James Road
Columbus, OH 43227
(614) 947-1123
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Salem Baptist Church
2956 Cleveland Ave.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
New Salem Baptist Church
2956 Cleveland Ave.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Walker Obituary
Walker, Barbara
Barbara R Walker, age 79, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Family will receive friends Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 11am until time of service at 12pm at New Salem Baptist Church, 2956 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43224. Interment Evergreen Burial Park. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614) 947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now