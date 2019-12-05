Home

Barbara J. Washington, 65, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly, November 30, 2019. She was born on October 3, 1954 in Cleveland, Ohio. Daughter of the late Ruby Pearl Oliver and Quinteen Washington; Barbara's life's passion was volunteering. She was part of the YWCA Family Center, Life Care Alliance, Faith Mission, Salvation Army and other charities for more than 20 years. Surviving family includes, son, Michael (Cookie) Washington; sisters, Margaret Oliver, and Ida Nalls; brothers, Micheal Mathews, Terry Oliver; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio with a Memorial Service following.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 18, 2019
