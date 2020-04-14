|
|
Watts, Barbara
1939 - 2020
Barbara L. Watts, age 81. Sunrise April 5, 1939 and Sunset April 12, 2020. Visitation 4:00 PM and Funeral Service 5:00 PM Saturday, April 18, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). To read the complete obituary, stream the service, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The WATTS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2020