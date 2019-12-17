The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Barbara Weltlin


1930 - 2019
Barbara Weltlin Obituary
Weltlin, Barbara
Barbara A. Weltlin, age 89, of Columbus, OH, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Abbington of Powell Assisted Living. She was born on December 8, 1930 in Norwalk, OH where she resided most of her life. Once she moved to Columbus, she enjoyed time with friends and activities living at Seton Square North, including special family friend, Kathy Willard-Brunell. Survived by daughter, Laurie (Norm Mascher) Weltlin; granddaughter, Patti Maschner; great-granddaughter, Jaeleah Howard and her father, Joseph Howard. The family would like to thank COPC, Dr. Lisa Mewhort and Nurse Care Coordinator, Jeanene Goodman; OhioHealth Cardiologist, Dr. Jordan and staff, OhioHealth Home Care Nurse, Chris Shaner, Mark Linser of Senior Options, Abbington of Powell, Katie Taylor and staff, as well as the staff of Capital City Hospice. In keeping with her wishes, cremation will take place and a Celebration of her Life will take place in the spring of 2020 in her hometown of Norwalk, OH. Inurnment at Woodlawn Cemetery. To read full obituary, please visit www.OhioCremation.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019
