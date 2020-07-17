1/
Barbara Wesney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wesney, Barbara
1962 - 2020
Barbara Lynn Wesney, 58, of Columbus, passed away July 14, 2020. Barbara was born May 7, 1962 to James and Barbara (Visco) Dieguez. She loved spending time at Fort Myers Beach and dearly loved spending time with her grandchildren. Barbara was a teacher's aid at Hawthorn Elementary for 11 years. Barbara will be deeply missed by her husband, John Padgett of 13 years; children, Jennifer Wesney, Jessica Wesney, Abbey Padgett; grandchildren, Christian Wesney, Brianna Ellis, Milani Dennis; father; sister, Cindy Martin; along with many other family and friends. Barbara was preceded in death by her mother. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17, 2020, from 11am-1pm with a funeral service to follow at 1pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Burial will be at Sunbury Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 17 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved