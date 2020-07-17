Barbara Wesney

Wesney, Barbara
1962 - 2020
Barbara Lynn Wesney, 58, of Columbus, passed away July 14, 2020. Barbara was born May 7, 1962 to James and Barbara (Visco) Dieguez. She loved spending time at Fort Myers Beach and dearly loved spending time with her grandchildren. Barbara was a teacher's aid at Hawthorn Elementary for 11 years. Barbara will be deeply missed by her husband, John Padgett of 13 years; children, Jennifer Wesney, Jessica Wesney, Abbey Padgett; grandchildren, Christian Wesney, Brianna Ellis, Milani Dennis; father; sister, Cindy Martin; along with many other family and friends. Barbara was preceded in death by her mother. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17, 2020, from 11am-1pm with a funeral service to follow at 1pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Burial will be at Sunbury Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
