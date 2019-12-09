|
|
Wiles, Barbara
1942 - 2019
Barbara Jean (White) Wiles, age 77, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Southbrook Care Center, Springfield, OH. Graduate of Springfield Catholic Central High School and Franklin University. Retired from Ohio Board of Regents. Long standing member of St Mary Magdalene Catholic Church. She loved fishing, gardening, sewing and square dancing for many years with the Bucks and the Doe's. Preceded in death by husbands Alvin Walker and Wayne Closser, father Michael L. White, brother Michael E. White. Survived by husband, David Wiles; children, Ron (Maria) Burkhard, Cindy (Aaron) Gullett, Barbara Glassburn and Kimberly Gray; grandchildren, Jacob, Katelyn, Christy, Billy, Adam, Eden, Aaron Jr., Taylor, Samantha, Bobby and Kristel; sisters, Nancy (Jerry) Storts and Patricia (Ronald) Walker; step children, Mike (Jill) Wiles and Sue (Tom) Huneck; step grandchildren, Josh and Megan; numerous great grandchildren; other family and friends, beloved pets, Bandit, Tootie, Angel, Abby and Maggie. Special thanks to the doctors and staff at Southbrook Care Center, especially Dr Umerani and Dr Alexander. Friends may call at St Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, 473 S. Roys Ave., Thursday, 12Noon-1PM, where Funeral Mass will follow at 1PM. Father Patrick Toner, Celebrant. Interment Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Arrangements completed at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2019