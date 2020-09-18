Workman, Barbara
1932 - 2020
Barbara Joan Workman, age 88, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Born July 5, 1932 in Columbus, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Iva Bice. Barbara was retired from Lucent Technology. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and flowers. She also collected elephants. She was preceded in death by her sisters Alice Knight. Edna Vance and her brothers Roger Bice and Orville Huffman. Left to cherish her memories are her children, Margaret Lynn McNichol. Charles "Chuck" Eugene Smith, Darlene Kay Scheck, James "Jamie/Jim" Ross Smith and Mirage Davis. Also remembering her are her 11 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Phyllis Stiffler, Carol Speakman and her brother, Melvin Bice. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 10am at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Friends may visit at the funeral home Tuesday, September 22 from 4-6pm. In lieu of flowers, donations be made in Barbara's memory to Bella Care Hospice, https://www.bellacarehospice.net/
.