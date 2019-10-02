|
|
Cohen, Barry
1957 - 2019
Barry Cohen, age 62, of Pickerington, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the Kobacker House. He was born May 13, 1957, in St. Louis, MO, to the late Mordecai and Sylvia Cohen. Barry had an inspiring and hard fought battle with cancer for more than 6 years. He was devoted to his family; a loving husband and father. Barry's passion were his sports teams; he was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds. Barry is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Debra Cohen; children, Sarah, Alexander and Jackson Cohen; siblings, Mindy Cohen (James) Brown, Theodore (Julie) Cohen; and beloved dog, Frankie. A graveside will be held at 11am on Saturday, October 5, at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, 5802 Elder Rd, Canal Winchester, OH 43110. Arrangements at Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home, Pickerington. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019