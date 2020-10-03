Conrad, Barry Edwin

1942 - 2020

Barry Edwin Conrad of Canal Winchester, Ohio passed away in his home on September 30, 2020. He was born February 11, 1942 in Circleville, Ohio. He founded Conrad Photographs and Darkroom Artists photo lab in the basement of his home in 1968 and later moved it to Clintonville. The photography business encompassed every aspect of portrait, wedding and professional lab work. He became well known throughout the harness racing community as the track photographer at Scioto Downs and The Little Brown Jug. He later founded Conrad Hive and Honey in 2000. He became one of the leading beekeeping experts in Ohio. He was active in the Clintonville Farmer's Market and the Lithopolis Honeyfest, where he served as President. His work in both businesses was his passion and he is proud that both continue successfully in the family. Barry is a Past-President of the Professional Photographers of Ohio. He was an officer in The Central Ohio Beekeepers Association. He was the Past Master of Neoacacia Lodge #595 F&AM in 1970 and 1971 and was a 50+ year member. Barry was inducted into the Ohio State Fair Hall of Fame in 1993 for his many years of photography work for the fair. He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis J. Raub, and his brothers, Richard and Donald Conrad. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Carmen, his children, Bradley (Colleen) Conrad, Jeffrey (Mindy) Conrad, Cathy (David) Ferguson, Andi Engle (Mike Colon), Grandchildren, Kelsey, Karissa, Tess, Henry, Joey, Emily (Sam), Sara (Daniel), Hannah, Great-grandchildren, Piper, Hollis, Willow, his sister Robin (Jim) Zahumensky, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Masonic Service on Tuesday evening at 6:30. Funeral service will be Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 am, Newcomer-Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Burial to follow at Paint Township Cemetery, London, Ohio.



