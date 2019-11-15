|
Schirg, Barry, J.
1949 - 2019
Barry John Schirg, passed away at his home with his loving wife by his side. Barry was born on December 23, 1949 to Clifford and Kathleen Schirg in Sandusky, OH. One of seven siblings, Barry grew up playing baseball, basketball, and football developing a lifelong love of athletics. After graduating from Sandusky High School, Barry attended Otterbein College in Westerville, OH where he played both basketball and baseball. Barry met his future wife Zuliha (Zee) during their time together at Otterbein. Barry and Zee married in 1975. They had two children raising their family in Westerville. Barry loved playing basketball, bowling, and golf. He enjoyed sun-bathing, going to the beach, gardening, watching basketball, and supporting the Westerville South Wildcats. As his family grew, there was nothing he loved more than spending time with his grandchildren. Barry lived for others, lead quietly, and always remembered where he came from. Still Southside. Barry is preceded in death by his parents, his mother and father-in-law, and his niece. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Zee; daughter, Emmira Neff (Jay); and son, Adham (Mary). His grandchildren are Aizza, Zariah, Miriam (Schirg), Nina, Memphis, and Mae (Neff). His loving siblings Joe, Bobby, Kenny, Kathy, Don, and Glen. His brother and sisters-in-law, Nizar (Shorty), Cindy, Younis, Nan, Mary, Peggy, and Steve. Barry had lifelong friends that he loved from Sandusky, Otterbein, Westerville, softball, basketball, and professionally. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Mount Carmel Hospice at 1144 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215. Visiting hours will be held at Moreland Funeral Home, 55 East Schrock, Westerville, OH 43081 on Saturday, November 23 from 1-4 pm with services immediately following. Guests are also invited to join the family at Giammarco's in Westerville to celebrate Barry's life immediately following services.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019