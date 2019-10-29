|
Moore, Barry
1961 - 2019
Barry Moore, 58, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. He was born September 14, 1961 in Grove City, Ohio to the late Talmadge and Charlene (Bradley) Moore. He was an avid fisherman and a diehard Buckeyes and Raiders fan. Barry enjoyed trips to Florida, visiting the Hocking Hills, and spending time together with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Darlene Lewis. Barry is survived by his lifelong companion, Paula Wolford; son, Joseph Moore; brothers, Sandy (Margene) Moore and Larry (Jennifer) Moore; and other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, and friends. Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. Interment Concord Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch his tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019