Pettus, Barry
Barry Wayne Pettus, 60, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on April 22, 2020 at OSU Medical Center. He was born on Dec. 22, 1959, in Earlington, KY to Anna Delores and Robert Pettus. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked many years in the construction industry. He is survived by his children, Brandon Mills, Nikole Pettus and Whitney Pettus; his grandchildren, Kennedie, Amya, and Isaac, his siblings, Tracey Pettus, Valarie Pettus, and Jeffrey Pettus, his cherished cousin, Kimberly McNeal, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Anna Delores Pettus, brothers Larry Pettus, Keith Pettus, and Michael Pettus, and sisters Cheri Cazely and Andrea Jones. A memorial service honoring Barry will be held at a later time. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington, KY. Visit www.Shaw-Davis.com to send condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 6, 2020.