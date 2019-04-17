Home

Barry Phillips

Barry Phillips Obituary
Phillips , Barry
1965 - 2019
Barry Lee Phillips, 53, of Pataskala, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Barry was born on June 4, 1965 to Emma Jean Phillips-Law and the late Press J. Phillips. Barry is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Lorrie Phillips; children, Cooper and Jessa Phillips; brothers, Doug (Jan) Phillips and Rodney Phillips; mother, Emma Jean Phillips-Law. Barry is also survived by many family and friends. Family will receive friends Monday, April 22, 2019, 5-7pm, at Tri- Village Christian Church, 7509 Columbus Rd. SW, Pataskala, Ohio 43062. A funeral service will follow at 7pm.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2019
