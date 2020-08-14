1/
Barry R. Turner
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Turner, Barry R.
1933 - 2020
Barry Turner, 86, passed away August 14, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's. Preceded in death by parents Leo and Agusta Turner. Survived by his wife, Annette Turner; sons, Steven (Karen) Turner and Daniel (Joan) Turner; daughter, Tracy (Ethan) Frankel; sister, Francine Lowenstein; grandchildren, Aaron (Becky) Frankel, Max Frankel, Jessica Turner, Zachary Turner and Nicholas Abbott; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A private graveside service will be held at New Temple Israel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 16 from 12-2pm at Woodside Green Park, 213 Camrose Court, Gahanna. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org. Online guestbook www.epsteinmemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Woodside Green Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved