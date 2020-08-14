Turner, Barry R.
1933 - 2020
Barry Turner, 86, passed away August 14, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's. Preceded in death by parents Leo and Agusta Turner. Survived by his wife, Annette Turner; sons, Steven (Karen) Turner and Daniel (Joan) Turner; daughter, Tracy (Ethan) Frankel; sister, Francine Lowenstein; grandchildren, Aaron (Becky) Frankel, Max Frankel, Jessica Turner, Zachary Turner and Nicholas Abbott; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A private graveside service will be held at New Temple Israel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 16 from 12-2pm at Woodside Green Park, 213 Camrose Court, Gahanna. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org
