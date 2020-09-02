Shaffer Sr., Barry
On Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 3:40 PM, Barry Joseph Shaffer Sr. age 68, passed away, leaving this world after another hard-fought medical battle. He slipped away peacefully at OSU Medical Center, flanked on both sides of his bed by loved ones. To say that he had suffered these last two weeks is truly an understatement. Barry was born on November 11, 1951 to Donald Shaffer Sr. and Patricia (Ziemski) Shaffer. He graduated from Jackson High School, class of 1969 and was the senior class president. He was a very good athlete, excelling in both football and track. Following his graduation from high school, he graduated from Franklin University, class of 1974. Barry was a veteran of the United States Army reserves, Vietnam Era, where he was a squadron commander and Captain of the Civil Air Patrol. Barry is survived by his sons, Barry (Sherilyn) Shaffer Jr. of Glendale, Arizona and Jef Shaffer of Pataskala, Ohio; grandchildren, Kyle Shaffer of Phoenix, Arizona and Zoe and Skyler Shaffer of Pataskala, Ohio. He is also survived by sisters, Deanna (Mike) Stroth and Catherine Gillum, whom he called Bird, both of Jackson, Ohio and by his most precious friend, Anne Klie of Columbus, Ohio. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Brenda Deck Moore; and several nephews and a niece. Barry was predeceased by his beloved parents, his brother Donald W. Shaffer, Jr., brother-in-law Michael Gillum, and niece Laura Figlestahler. Friends and family may call Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 3-6PM at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Jackson. Funeral services will immediately follow at 6PM with Pastor David Reid officiating. Burial will follow at a later date to the Mt. Olivet Cemetery, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, we are certain Barry would request you vote for Donald Trump on Nov. 3, 2020. Seriously, in lieu of flowers, please make any contributions to The Columbus Bible Church, c/o pastor David Reid. columbusbiblechurch@yahoogroups.com (614-270-8648). Per CDC guidelines and governor recommendations, everyone is asked to wear a mask while indoors and practice proper social distancing procedures and guidelines. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com
.