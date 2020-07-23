Having known Basil and his family for more than 65 years, I can say I have never met a kinder, more gentle man. Nor have I ever heard anyone say anything negative about him. He loved God, his family, his church and his friends. What a legacy he leaves for his family! I attended the marriage of Basil and Joyce in Williamson WVa and continued as friends with them and their family through the years. I can only imagine the reunion he is having right now with Joyce, his parents and other family and friends. Enjoy those pearly gates and golden streets, Basil!

Frances Asbury Pruitt

Friend