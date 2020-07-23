1/
Basil Kincaid
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Basil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kincaid, Basil
Basil Nile Kincaid, 88, of West Jefferson, Ohio, ran into his Savior's arms on July 22, 2020 at Meadow Grove Transitional Care Center in Grove City, Ohio. Born July 25, 1931, Basil grew up in West Virginia, served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War on the U.S.S. Latimer, and worked at Borden's Columbus Coated Fabrics for over 38 years. Basil married the love of his life, Joyce, on March 2, 1957. They lived in Grove City for 50 years before moving to West Jefferson in 2012. Basil was a loving husband, an incredible father, a beloved grandfather, and a dear friend to many. He loved volunteering at Cypress Church and his Voyagers Sunday School class, loved family gatherings and game nights, and loved the Cleveland Indians. Basil enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events and activities. Basil was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Joyce, his parents Lakin and Ruby Kincaid, his father and mother-in-law L.K. and Ruth Davis, his brother Bob Kincaid, and his son-in-law Steve Reeb. Left to cherish his memory are his four daughters, Debbie Reeb, Susan [Mark] Knight, Janie [Phill] Phillips, and Barbie Wright; 12 grandchildren, Andy [Audrey] Reeb, Adam [Kayla] Knight, Shane [Jenny] Shoaf, Jessica [Randon] McNeil, Dakota Reeb, Lindsay Knight, Sam Phillips [fiancé Kylie Ryan], Sydney Shoaf, Anna Phillips, Jenna Shoaf, Joseph Phillips, and Sarah Phillips; four great-grandchildren, Ella Reeb, Violet and Emerson Knight, and Baby McNeil [due August 2020]; his brother, Charles [Nadine] Kincaid; sisters-in-law, Wanda Kincaid, Barbara Bonney [Brian] Bonney; brothers-in-law, Leon Travis, and Roger [Penny] Davis; many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Basil's legacy of love and faith will be forever cherished by his family and all who knew him. A private family service will be held 10am Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026. The service will be live streamed courtesy of the funeral home at www.tiddfuneralservice.com. Interment Alton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cypress Church, 377 Alton Darby Creek Road, Galloway OH 43119, or the Mid Ohio Food Bank, 3960 Brookham Drive, Grove City OH 43123, in Basil's name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Service
10:00 AM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Service
10:00 AM
live streamed
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 23, 2020
Having known Basil and his family for more than 65 years, I can say I have never met a kinder, more gentle man. Nor have I ever heard anyone say anything negative about him. He loved God, his family, his church and his friends. What a legacy he leaves for his family! I attended the marriage of Basil and Joyce in Williamson WVa and continued as friends with them and their family through the years. I can only imagine the reunion he is having right now with Joyce, his parents and other family and friends. Enjoy those pearly gates and golden streets, Basil!
Frances Asbury Pruitt
Friend
July 23, 2020
One incredible Earth Angel sent from God to teach the rest of us about family, life, love and fun!
John Hampson
Friend
July 23, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
John Hampson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved