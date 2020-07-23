Kincaid, Basil
Basil Nile Kincaid, 88, of West Jefferson, Ohio, ran into his Savior's arms on July 22, 2020 at Meadow Grove Transitional Care Center in Grove City, Ohio. Born July 25, 1931, Basil grew up in West Virginia, served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War on the U.S.S. Latimer, and worked at Borden's Columbus Coated Fabrics for over 38 years. Basil married the love of his life, Joyce, on March 2, 1957. They lived in Grove City for 50 years before moving to West Jefferson in 2012. Basil was a loving husband, an incredible father, a beloved grandfather, and a dear friend to many. He loved volunteering at Cypress Church and his Voyagers Sunday School class, loved family gatherings and game nights, and loved the Cleveland Indians. Basil enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events and activities. Basil was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Joyce, his parents Lakin and Ruby Kincaid, his father and mother-in-law L.K. and Ruth Davis, his brother Bob Kincaid, and his son-in-law Steve Reeb. Left to cherish his memory are his four daughters, Debbie Reeb, Susan [Mark] Knight, Janie [Phill] Phillips, and Barbie Wright; 12 grandchildren, Andy [Audrey] Reeb, Adam [Kayla] Knight, Shane [Jenny] Shoaf, Jessica [Randon] McNeil, Dakota Reeb, Lindsay Knight, Sam Phillips [fiancé Kylie Ryan], Sydney Shoaf, Anna Phillips, Jenna Shoaf, Joseph Phillips, and Sarah Phillips; four great-grandchildren, Ella Reeb, Violet and Emerson Knight, and Baby McNeil [due August 2020]; his brother, Charles [Nadine] Kincaid; sisters-in-law, Wanda Kincaid, Barbara Bonney [Brian] Bonney; brothers-in-law, Leon Travis, and Roger [Penny] Davis; many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Basil's legacy of love and faith will be forever cherished by his family and all who knew him. A private family service will be held 10am Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026. The service will be live streamed courtesy of the funeral home at www.tiddfuneralservice.com
. Interment Alton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cypress Church, 377 Alton Darby Creek Road, Galloway OH 43119, or the Mid Ohio Food Bank, 3960 Brookham Drive, Grove City OH 43123, in Basil's name.