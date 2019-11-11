|
|
Womeldorff, Beatrice Eileen
1929 - 2019
On November 9, 2019 Beatrice completed her earthly journey and went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Beatrice was born in Akron, Ohio on July 22, 1929 to Floyd B. and Beatrice (Pritchard) Kennard Browning. She was a 1948 graduate of Central High School. Beatrice was employed by F&R Lazarus Co., member of 20 year club. She was preceded in death by her husband Forrest, parents Floyd B. and Beatrice V. Browning, brother William E. Kennard, sisters June Scott, Joanne Dougan, sister Evelyn (Frank) Frizzell and Norma (Richard) Cooper. In addition to she is survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins including special nephew, William C Kennard and wife, Erminia; special niece, Sheila Burke; and many special friends at Good Shepherd Community Church. Also, special friends June and Norma from North Community Place. Special thank you to Crystal Johnson and Vonda Keita her care givers. Friends will be received at 10am at Good Shepherd Community Church, 210 Obetz Rd., Columbus, Ohio on November 16, 2019. Funeral service to start at 11am with Pastor Martindale officiating. Internment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens following the service. Share with the family at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2019