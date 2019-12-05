Home

POWERED BY

Services
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Vernon A.M.E. Church
1127 Mt. Vernon Avenue
Columbus, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Vernon A.M.E. Church
1127 Mt. Vernon Avenue
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Flowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Flowers


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice Flowers Obituary
Flowers, Beatrice
1962 - 2019
Beatrice "Bea" Flowers, passed away November 25, 2019. Bea was a graduate of Columbus Eastmoor High School. She received a B.S in Business Administration and Management and a M.S in Counseling from Suffield University. Her motto was "Live Your Life Helping Others." Bea was preceded in death by loving parents Allease and Easrean Flowers. She is survived by sister, Janice M. Flowers, Esq. of Columbus, Ohio; nephews, Jordan L. Flowers of Columbus, Ohio and Justin A. Akindele of Cincinnati, Ohio; Uncles, Walathal Weems (L. Ophelia) of Columbus, Ohio and Dr. Larry Sims (Kimberly Sims, Esq.) of Memphis, Tennessee; Aunts, Jessie B Smith (Leroy) of Detroit Michigan, Maxine Little (Howard) of Brentwood California, Emma Jean Jackson of Holly Grove, Arkansas, Susie Sutton of Chicago, Illinois, Mary Grant (Nathaniel) of Pine Bluff, Arkansas and Earnestine Grant of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; trusted friend, Richard A. Nelson of Columbus, Ohio; and a host of cousins and friends. Celebration of Life 11am Monday, December 9, 2019 at Mt. Vernon A.M.E. Church, 1127 Mt. Vernon Avenue, Columbus, Oh., where the family will receive friends from 10a.m. until start of service. All cards, flowers, etc., to be sent directly to the church. Private interment. Services entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Bea's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -