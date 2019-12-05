|
|
Flowers, Beatrice
1962 - 2019
Beatrice "Bea" Flowers, passed away November 25, 2019. Bea was a graduate of Columbus Eastmoor High School. She received a B.S in Business Administration and Management and a M.S in Counseling from Suffield University. Her motto was "Live Your Life Helping Others." Bea was preceded in death by loving parents Allease and Easrean Flowers. She is survived by sister, Janice M. Flowers, Esq. of Columbus, Ohio; nephews, Jordan L. Flowers of Columbus, Ohio and Justin A. Akindele of Cincinnati, Ohio; Uncles, Walathal Weems (L. Ophelia) of Columbus, Ohio and Dr. Larry Sims (Kimberly Sims, Esq.) of Memphis, Tennessee; Aunts, Jessie B Smith (Leroy) of Detroit Michigan, Maxine Little (Howard) of Brentwood California, Emma Jean Jackson of Holly Grove, Arkansas, Susie Sutton of Chicago, Illinois, Mary Grant (Nathaniel) of Pine Bluff, Arkansas and Earnestine Grant of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; trusted friend, Richard A. Nelson of Columbus, Ohio; and a host of cousins and friends. Celebration of Life 11am Monday, December 9, 2019 at Mt. Vernon A.M.E. Church, 1127 Mt. Vernon Avenue, Columbus, Oh., where the family will receive friends from 10a.m. until start of service. All cards, flowers, etc., to be sent directly to the church. Private interment. Services entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Bea's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2019