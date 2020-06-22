Galloway, Beatrice
1942 -
Beatrice M Galloway, age 77. Sunrise July 4, 1942 and Sunset June 18, 2020. PRIVATE SERVICES Visitation 1PM and Memorial Service 2PM Thursday, June 25, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The GALLOWAY Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.