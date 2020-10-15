1/
Beatrice Lee
Lee, Beatrice
Beatrice Lewallen Tremblay Lee of Hermosa Beach, died Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was preceded by her mother Annie (Briggs) Lewallen, and sister Belinda Lou (Belle) Lewallen Murah. She is survived by her daughter, Terry (Sean) McCarthy; grandchildren, Caitlin, Shannon, Connor, and Lily McCarthy; her brother, Gilbert Lewallen; and niece, Jessica Murah. Beatrice was raised in western Massachusetts, and attended Smith College, the University of California, Irvine, and the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. In her early professional life, she was a ballet dancer and choreographer, and studied under Eugene Loring; her career in dance took her to Los Angeles and Jerusalem. A fascination with dance notation led to a second career in information science, and she spent many years teaching at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell. Beatrice was an adventurer and seeker, and fiercely committed to her family, her students, and a better world. She was also devoted to animals, especially her cats, and those who wish to are encouraged to make a contribution in her memory to their local humane society. A service for family will take place at a later date at Cypress Lawn Memorial Park in Colma, California.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
