Beatrice Reshan
Reshan, Beatrice
Beatrice Faye Reshan, 90, of Gibsonburg, OH and formerly of Columbus, OH, passed away peacefully at home with her daughter, son-in-law, and grandson by her side on September 23, 2020. She was born in Parkersburg, WV to Richard and Gladys (Eaton) Wigal. She moved to Columbus when she was 12 years old and was a 1948 graduate of North High School. While working at Cussin & Fern, she met John Reshan, whom she married on April 5, 1954 at Ohio Avenue Church. Faye went on to work as a bookkeeper for local pharmacies until retirement. John preceded her in death on December 22, 2017. Faye was an active member of South United Methodist Church and later Gates-Fourth United Methodist Church. Faye served on the administrative board, was a member of United Methodist Women, and was a proud noodle maker for the annual Chicken Noodle Dinner. From sewing school outfits for her daughter to quilting blankets for the entire family, Faye's craftmanship was felt throughout her family's daily lives. Her love for gardening was enjoyed in endless jars of canned goods and fresh vegetables. The family would like to thank Jessica, Ginny, Jeanann, and the entire team at Bridge Home Health and Hospice; granddaughter, Autumn Nance; and special friend, Elaine Crawfoot for their loving care of Faye. Faye is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Aletha Reshan and Doug Wagner, Gibsonburg, OH; grandson, Nicholai John Reshan, New York City, NY; grandpups Rudy, Gibbs, Carlos, and Matty; sister, Wilma Saylor, Ostrander, OH; sister-in-law, Jeanette Wigal, Columbus, OH; Doug's parents, Bernie and Terry Wagner; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John Reshan, brother William F. Wigal, nephews Jim Graham, Kenny Wigal, and Joe Graham. Services will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Green Lawn Cemetery, 1000 Greenlawn Avenue, Columbus, OH 43223. Visitation will be held in the Huntington Chapel at Green Lawn Cemetery from 10-11am, followed by service at 11am. Masks are required. Memorials can be made in Faye's memory to the Alzheimer's Association or a hospice of donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com. Arrangements were entrusted with Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425, E. State St., Fremont, OH 43420.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 25 to Sep. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
