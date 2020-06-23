Seaton, Beatrice
1925 - 2020
Beatrice C. Seaton, age 94, passed away on June 19, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. She was born on August 17, 1925 in Dayton, Ohio to Dellmont and Bernice (Oglesbee) Cramer. Bea worked as an R.N. for University and Mercy Hospitals. She was a member of Peace United Methodist Church and the Canal Winchester Senior Center. Bea was also a formed Western Square Dancer for 32 years. She is survived by her children, Gary (Linda) Seaton, Kenneth (Patty) Seaton, Connie Peirce, Linda (Gene) Byrd; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Cramer; sister, Dolores Layton. Bea is preceded in death by her parents, husband John M. Seaton and daughter Brenda Seaton-Kline. All services will be private for the family. Final resting place will be in Wesley Chapel. The DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Pickerington, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.