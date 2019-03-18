|
Tompos, Beatrice
Beatrice K. Tompos, age 76, of Hilliard, OH, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Born in Logan County, WV to the late Betty Jean and James Mullins, Bea retired as the Magistrate Secretary with the Franklin County Probate Court after 20+ years of service. In addition to her parents, Bea was preceded in death by her step-father Chalmer Smith, brother James McNeely, sister Pamela Smith, nephew Robert Sneddan and her beloved husband Bob Tompos. Bea is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Joey Copas and granddaughter, Aly Copas, all of Lucasville, OH; her sister, Deanna (Roy) Wheeler of Shallotte, NC; nephew, Michael Sneddan of Heath, OH; brother-in-law, William (Sheila) Tompos of Westerville, OH; nephew, Stephen (Lori) Tompos of Chicago, IL; and many friends. Visitation will be held from 6-7p.m. TUESDAY, MARCH 26, 2019 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, (614)-876-1722, where her Memorial Service will follow the visitation and begin at 7p.m. TUESDAY with Chaplain Jim Meacham, officiating. Private family burial will be held later at Resurrection Cemetery, Lewis Center, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Bea's name be made to: Service Dog Project, 37 Boxford Road, Ipswich, MA 01938 or online at www.servicedogproject.org. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to Bea's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019