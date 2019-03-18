Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Tompos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Tompos

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beatrice Tompos Obituary
Tompos, Beatrice
Beatrice K. Tompos, age 76, of Hilliard, OH, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Born in Logan County, WV to the late Betty Jean and James Mullins, Bea retired as the Magistrate Secretary with the Franklin County Probate Court after 20+ years of service. In addition to her parents, Bea was preceded in death by her step-father Chalmer Smith, brother James McNeely, sister Pamela Smith, nephew Robert Sneddan and her beloved husband Bob Tompos. Bea is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Joey Copas and granddaughter, Aly Copas, all of Lucasville, OH; her sister, Deanna (Roy) Wheeler of Shallotte, NC; nephew, Michael Sneddan of Heath, OH; brother-in-law, William (Sheila) Tompos of Westerville, OH; nephew, Stephen (Lori) Tompos of Chicago, IL; and many friends. Visitation will be held from 6-7p.m. TUESDAY, MARCH 26, 2019 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, (614)-876-1722, where her Memorial Service will follow the visitation and begin at 7p.m. TUESDAY with Chaplain Jim Meacham, officiating. Private family burial will be held later at Resurrection Cemetery, Lewis Center, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Bea's name be made to: Service Dog Project, 37 Boxford Road, Ipswich, MA 01938 or online at www.servicedogproject.org. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to Bea's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now