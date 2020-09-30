Beatrice Welch

Welch, Beatrice
1931 - 2020
Beatrice Kathleen Welch, 89 of Columbus, went home to be with the Lord on August 16, 2020 at home. She was born February 11, 1931 in Rockwood, TN. She is the daughter of the late Roy and Cecil Roddy, and oldest of seven siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and former Professional Boxer Robert L. Welch Sr.; sons, Gary Steven and Gregory Allen Welch; sister, Joyce Campbell; brothers, Leroy Roddy and Kenneth Campbell. Beatrice leaves to cherish her children; Marsha W. Barfield, Robert L. (Mary) Welch Jr., Darryl (Debbie) Welch, Michael (Patricia) Welch, Toni (Steve) Davis, Carla Worthy; sisters, Beverly White, Brenda Foster, Jackie Campbell; aunt, Elaine Simpson; cousin, Patricia Ann Calloway; as well as a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. She was a Foster Care Provider for Franklin County. She provided care for children through Action for Children and worked in Health Care in her early years. She is a grandmother of 20, great- grandmother of 53 and a great-great grandmother of 3. Special thanks to Heartland Hospice, Laurels of Worthington for their wonderful care, Ivory Home Health, Lifetime Home Health, and Ohio State University Hospital East, Tower 7 family that loved her.