1/1
Beatrice Welch
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Welch, Beatrice
1931 - 2020
Beatrice Kathleen Welch, 89 of Columbus, went home to be with the Lord on August 16, 2020 at home. She was born February 11, 1931 in Rockwood, TN. She is the daughter of the late Roy and Cecil Roddy, and oldest of seven siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and former Professional Boxer Robert L. Welch Sr.; sons, Gary Steven and Gregory Allen Welch; sister, Joyce Campbell; brothers, Leroy Roddy and Kenneth Campbell. Beatrice leaves to cherish her children; Marsha W. Barfield, Robert L. (Mary) Welch Jr., Darryl (Debbie) Welch, Michael (Patricia) Welch, Toni (Steve) Davis, Carla Worthy; sisters, Beverly White, Brenda Foster, Jackie Campbell; aunt, Elaine Simpson; cousin, Patricia Ann Calloway; as well as a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. She was a Foster Care Provider for Franklin County. She provided care for children through Action for Children and worked in Health Care in her early years. She is a grandmother of 20, great- grandmother of 53 and a great-great grandmother of 3. Special thanks to Heartland Hospice, Laurels of Worthington for their wonderful care, Ivory Home Health, Lifetime Home Health, and Ohio State University Hospital East, Tower 7 family that loved her. To leave a message of condolence please visit, www.newcomercolumbus.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved