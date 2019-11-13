|
|
DeSilva, Beatrice Whitehouse-Rizor
1943 - 2019
Beatrice Whitehouse-Rizor-DeSilva, 76, of Bermuda, passed away November 11, 2019. Bea's family will receive friends 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, where her memorial service will follow at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bea's memory to the American Diabetes Association. Complete obituary and messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2019