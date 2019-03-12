Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Willis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Willis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beatrice Willis Obituary
Willis, Beatrice
1934 - 2019
Beatrice Imogene "Jean" Young Willis, 85, of Ironton, OH, died Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was born February 11, 1934 in Vinton County, OH, a daughter of the late Smith J. Young and Kathryn L. Newman Young. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Edward L. Willis, a son Richard "Rick" Brown, four brothers Joe Young, Dave Young, Omar Young and Ivan Young and a sister Eula McFarland. Beatrice was a product finisher with Warren-Teed Pharmaceuticals and also worked at Huntington National Bank in Columbus, OH for 10 years. Survivors include her children, Ronald "Ron" Brown and Debra Southers; her step-children, Chuck Willis, Edward Louis Willis, Jr., James Willis, Jonathan Willis and Donald Willis; three sisters, Vivian Newman, Lorraine Rathburn and Judith Dean; three brothers, Don Young, Sonny Young and Phil Young; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. Funeral services will be 11AM Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Zoar Baptist Church, Coal Grove, OH with Pastor Jim Beals officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, OH. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, OH is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now