|
|
Willis, Beatrice
1934 - 2019
Beatrice Imogene "Jean" Young Willis, 85, of Ironton, OH, died Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was born February 11, 1934 in Vinton County, OH, a daughter of the late Smith J. Young and Kathryn L. Newman Young. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Edward L. Willis, a son Richard "Rick" Brown, four brothers Joe Young, Dave Young, Omar Young and Ivan Young and a sister Eula McFarland. Beatrice was a product finisher with Warren-Teed Pharmaceuticals and also worked at Huntington National Bank in Columbus, OH for 10 years. Survivors include her children, Ronald "Ron" Brown and Debra Southers; her step-children, Chuck Willis, Edward Louis Willis, Jr., James Willis, Jonathan Willis and Donald Willis; three sisters, Vivian Newman, Lorraine Rathburn and Judith Dean; three brothers, Don Young, Sonny Young and Phil Young; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren. Funeral services will be 11AM Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Zoar Baptist Church, Coal Grove, OH with Pastor Jim Beals officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, OH. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, OH is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019